‘Wincing’ Anderson Cooper and Elie Honig Blast Trump Grand Jury Forewoman’s Media Blitz: ‘Horrible Idea’

Anderson Cooper and Elie Honig discussed the multiple awkward media appearances by the forewoman of the grand jury that will reportedly recommend indictments in a case involving Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the former president’s role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, which he narrowly lost. On a recorded phone call, Trump asked Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” him the votes necessary to put him over the top.

The forewoman of that jury, Emily Kohrs, launched a media blitz on Thursday and spoke with several news outlets, including appearances NBC and CNN.

On AC360, Cooper aired a snippet of her interview from CNN earlier in the day where she was asked if the jury recommended charges against Trump.

“I really don’t want to share something that the judge made a conscious decision not to share,” she replied. “I will tell you that it was a process where we heard his name a lot. Um, we definitely heard a lot about former President Trump and we definitely discussed him a lot in the room. And I’ll say that, uh, when this list comes out, you wouldn’t, there are no major plot twists waiting for you.”

Cooper welcomed Honig to the show and expressed bafflement at the forewoman’s behavior. CNN’s senior legal analyst told the host that what she’s doing is a “horrible idea” because it could provide Trump’s legal team with fodder for a motion to dismiss any indictments:

COOPER: First of all why this person is talking on TV, I do not understand. Because, she’s clearly enjoying herself, but I mean, is this responsible? She was the foreperson of this grand jury! HONIG: This is a horrible idea And I guarantee you that prosecutors are wincing, watching her go on this– COOPER: I was wincing just watching her eagerness to like, hint at stuff. HONIG: It’s painful in that respect. That’s a very serious prospect here. We’re talking about – indicting any person, you’re talking about potentially taking away that person’s liberty – we’re talking about potentially former president for the first time in this nation of history. She does not seem to be taking that very seriously. COOPER: There’s no reason for her to be out talking. HONIG: No. It’s a prosecutor’s nightmare. Mark my words, Donald Trump’s team is going to make a motion if there’s an indictment to dismiss that indictment base on grand jury impropriety. She’s not supposed to be talking about anything, really. But she’s really not supposed to be talking about the deliberations. She’s talking about what specific witnesses they saw, what the grand jury thought of them. She says some of them we found credible, some we found funny. I don’t know why that’s relevant, but she’s been saying we found this guy funny or interesting. I think she’s potentially crossing a line here. It’s gonna be a real problem for prosecutors.

Watch above via CNN.

