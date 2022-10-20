‘Wow!’ MSNBC’s Elise Jordan Surprised by Swing Voter Panel’s Resounding ‘NO!’ to Biden Running in 2024

MSNBC’s Elise Jordan was taken aback when she held a focus group of swing voters who made it emphatically clear they don’t think President Joe Biden should pursue re-election.

Jordan joined Morning Joe on Thursday to air two focus group conversations she recently held in Pennsylvania: one with Pittsburgh women swing voters, the other, with African American Democrats in Philadelphia. She led with the one in Pittsburgh where she asked “should Joe Biden run again?”

“No,” the group responded in a unanimous chorus.

“That was quick! Wow,” Jordan replied with a degree of surprise. When she asked why Biden shouldn’t run in 2024, one panelist answered “Because too many people will not vote for him.”

The conversation continued with several people in the group questioning whether Biden has the mental strength for the job, given his age.

“A lot of people think he’s mentally unwell,” said one woman. “Maybe they think it’s his age, dementia, whatever. If we had a doctor that would tell us that, it would be a different story. I think he’s getting a bad rap because of his age, but I don’t think he should run again. No. I don’t think he could beat anybody.”

When Jordan moved to the Philly panel, she heard from 2 African American men who expressed their view that Biden would be the only Democrat who could defeat Donald Trump in a rematch. However, one woman also expressed her opinion that Biden shouldn’t run in 2024, given his health “deterioration.”

As much as I would love for Biden to stay into power, I would not advise it. Not just because of his age, I mean, that’s part of it. But I just think that you do — I am concerned about his health. I’m concerned about his stamina to be able to go the long haul. And that’s a taxing job. Period. I mean, he came into an enormous amount of issues with the pandemic and, you know, trying to get jobs back on track, and he’s done a lot in a short amount of time, but I just…I’m concerned.

The focus groups’ opinions come as Biden’s poll numbers remain low, which has been a recurring concern for Democrats as the midterm elections draw closer.

