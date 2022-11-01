‘Ya’ll See That Debate? Lied His Ass Off’: Val Demings Rally Intro Has Choice Words for Marco Rubio

A rally for Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) opened with choice words for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) from TV and film actress Jenifer Lewis.

The Black-ish star opened Tuesday’s rally by calling the Florida Republican a “liar” who is willing to “cheat and steal.” Lewis did not expound upon the latter claim.

In front of a crowd in Miami Gardens, the actress said:

Val Demings is the truth because she knows what a lie is. She also knows, like me, you cannot lie your way to greatness. Marco Rubio is a – y’all see that debate? Lied his ass off. Val Demings will win. She will win. She will win. So I say to Marco, and all of those other weak men, before you lie to us, remember Rosa sat on that bus. Before you tell your tale, remember Mandela sat in that jail. Before you do anything, remember Dr. King. Before you cheat and steal, I dare you to google Emmett Till.

The actress did not explain her comment about cheating or stealing, and it is not immediately clear what moment during the Florida Senate debate she was referring to when she said Rubio “lied.”

Demings is making her final pitch to voters before they head to the polls next Tuesday. The House Democrat trails in every poll in the Real Clear Politics average. The polling aggregator has Rubio up eight points.

A University of North Florida poll released a week ago found Rubio up 11 points. The same poll found Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis (R) up 55%-41% over Democrat Charlie Crist.

