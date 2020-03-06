The View co-hosts debated on Friday whether sexism impacted Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) 2020 presidential campaign and led to her dropping out.

“I think there’s this feeling where you have people like [Amy] Klobuchar, Warren, Kamala Harris… [for whom] gender did really come into play,” said co-host Meghan McCain. “The way they’re covered by the media. It’s the way they look, they’re too likable, they’re not likable enough, they’re too shrill, she’s not smart enough, she’s not warm enough. It’s every woman that runs and I think there’s a feeling of exhaustion among a lot of American women.”

“When are we going to start treating them like men?” she questioned. “I’m always hopeful that each election cycle they will and then I’m disappointed that they don’t.”

Co-host Joy Behar claimed, “In the patriarchy that we find ourselves, a man can be angry, a woman cannot be. Bernie is always angry. I like him very much, he’s a good guy, but he always comes across as angry. Elizabeth Warren can’t come across that way.”

“They have similar agendas, the two of them too, and we accept it in him but not in her… In a normal year without the horror show that’s going on in the White House right now, I think that a woman could have had a better chance, but we are in an emergency situation and we could not take a chance on the misogynists in this country ruining it for a women, and that’s what is happening right now,” Behar continued. “That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again. I don’t think it will next time. People are getting smarter.”

Guest co-host Sara Haines, however, commented, “I also think we need to stop putting people so much into categories. Not every black person thinks like every black person. Not every woman thinks like every woman. Not every young person thinks like every young person.”

“We keep grouping everyone together and that is limiting our potential. We’re more nuanced individual to individual,” she explained. “There are probably men that think more like me than a lot of women do.”

“But you can’t dismiss the misogyny and the sexism in the country,” responded Behar. “It’s there.”

Watch above via ABC.

