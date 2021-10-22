Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos on Friday pressed the attorney of the family of Brian Laundrie, whose remains were found this week a month after the body of his fiancé Gabby Petito was found and her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

The ABC News interview occurred one day after the FBI confirmed that Laundrie’s remains were identified as his.

“Did Brian tell the Laundries anything about what happened to Gabby before he disappeared,” Stephanopoulos asked Steven Bertolino.

“George, that’s not something I can comment on right now,” replied Bertolino. “And I’d like to just leave it at that.”

Stephanopoulos shot back: “Well, if you can’t comment on it, it means you know something about it.”

“I think everybody out there knows that, you know, whether the family or myself have some information to share, but, you know, there’s not much we can say at this point in time,” said Bertolino. “And, you know, I’m going to leave it at no comment.”

