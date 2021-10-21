FBI Confirms Human Remains Are Brian Laundrie’s

By Josh FeldmanOct 21st, 2021
 

The FBI has confirmed the human remains uncovered Wednesday are Brian Laundrie’s.

“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI’s statement read.

Laundrie’s parents were reportedly notified earlier Thursday.

Authorities were on a manhunt for Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito. Last month Petito’s body was identified and the cause of death was ruled a homicide. The coroner said she was strangled to death.

