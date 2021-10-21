FBI Confirms Human Remains Are Brian Laundrie’s

The FBI has confirmed the human remains uncovered Wednesday are Brian Laundrie’s.

“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI’s statement read.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Laundrie’s parents were reportedly notified earlier Thursday.

Authorities were on a manhunt for Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito. Last month Petito’s body was identified and the cause of death was ruled a homicide. The coroner said she was strangled to death.

