The FBI announced Tuesday that the remains found two days ago Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park belong to missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, and that the cause of death was homicide.

A lawyer for the family of Petito confirmed her death first in a comment to Insider.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said earlier in the day that it was searching for Petito’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, in Baker, Florida, approximately 500 miles away from his home in North Port, based on a Facebook tip from someone who said he saw a man resembling Laundrie in the area carrying a backpack.

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie, authorities have been contacted but people in North West Florida area be on the look out,” the user, Sam Bass, wrote on Facebook.

Police had been searching for Laundrie in a 24,565-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida, before receiving the tip. Laundrie’s attorney said he went missing on Sept. 17, two days before authorities located Petito’s body, and four days before it was identified.

The couple left Laundrie’s parents’ home on July 2 for a cross-country road trip, but Laundrie returned alone on Sept. 1.

Petito’s family reported her missing 10 days later.

