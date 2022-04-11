Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS’ 60 Minutes in an interview that aired on Sunday.

“In speaking to NATO, you called them weak. In speaking to the UN Security Council, you said, if you can’t help, you shouldn’t exist,” said correspondent Scott Pelley. “Not very diplomatic of you. I wonder why you feel the need to speak so bluntly.”

Translated by Pelley, Zelensky responded in Ukrainian:

When you are [working] at diplomacy, there are no results. All of this is very bureaucratic. That’s why the way I’m talking to them is absolutely justifiable. I don’t have any more lives [to give] I don’t have any more emotions. I’m no longer interested in their diplomacy that leads to the destruction of my country. A lot of countries have changed their mind about Ukraine and about our people. But I think we’ve paid too high price for that.

In his speech before the Security Council, he called for Russia to be removed from the council over its invasion of Ukraine or else “dissolve yourselves altogether.” Russia has a permanent veto on the council, which would allow it to unilaterally reject a measure or resolution even if the majority of the council’s members vote in favor.

Zelensky has called on NATO to enact a no-fly zone over Ukraine and provide fighter jets, both of which it has rejected.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com