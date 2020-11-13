New York Governor Andrew Cuomo fired back Friday after President Donald Trump suggested he would hold back the coronavirus vaccine for New York because of previous comments the governor made questioning whether people can trust the Trump administration to properly distribute vaccines.

During his press conference on the pandemic earlier Friday, Trump said, “As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population with the exception of places like New York state where for political reasons the governor decided to say — I don’t think it’s good politically, I think it’s bad from a health standpoint, but he wants to take this time on the vaccine and he doesn’t trust where the vaccine is coming from… We can’t be delivering it to a the state that won’t be giving it to its people immediately.”

“None of what he said is true. Surprise surprise,” Cuomo said on MSNBC shortly after.

Cuomo — who has come under fire for his leadership on the pandemic and for writing a book on it in the middle of it — said “it’s not that the people don’t trust” the drug companies, it’s that “an overwhelming percentage of Americans are worried about political interference in the vaccination process by the president.”

“He uses the government as a retaliatory tool, that’s what he does. He’s also a bully,” Cuomo added. “He should be ashamed of himself, but we have been working with the Biden team.”

Katy Tur questioned Cuomo on whether he would be able to start distribution “fast enough with this administration.”

“I can do whatever I need to do in the state,” Cuomo said, continuing to knock the Trump administration while saying he has confidence in the incoming Joe Biden administration.

“As soon as Trump delivers me a dose, I will be ready to administer it. Period,” he added.

