Evan McMullin Publishes SHOCK Internal Poll Showing Him Leading Utah Sen. Mike Lee

The race for Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) Senate seat continues to heat up as the latest internal poll from independent challenger Evan McMullin shows him leading the incumbent by 1 point.

McMullin, who ran for president in 2016 and won over 20 percent of the vote in Utah, is running a campaign aimed at tying Lee to Trump in a deep red state that has long been skeptical of Trumpism.

Lee “quickly became a loyal sycophant for the aspiring authoritarian, trading away his oath to the Constitution to serve the unconstitutional ambitions of that one man,” McMullin charged at a campaign event on Wednesday.

McMullin’s internal polling seems to show that the message is working.

The poll conducted by Impact Research shows McMullin leading Lee 47 to 46 percent. The Democrats in Utah bowed out of the race in favor of Mullin’s bid.

The McMullin poll also noted, “Lee’s job rating has dropped a net 11 points since June and it is now underwater by a 3-point margin (47% positive / 50% negative).”

NBC News noted Thursday that the candidates are both out with competing ads in the state. McMullin continues to work to tie Lee to Trump, while Lee looks to claim his independence. “Unlike Mike Lee, I won’t be a puppet for Trump or Biden or either party,” McMullin says in his ad. Lee, on the other hand, declares he “often stands alone because he’s standing with us back home.”

A Deseret News poll from mid-July also found the race to be very close with Lee leading 41 to 36 percent.

“Dan Jones & Associates conducted the survey July 13-18. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points,” the paper noted.

A different survey from the Deseret News in late July found Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) with a 50% approval rating in Utah. 45% of those survey disapproved of Romney’s performance in office, a figure the paper notes “has remained fairly consistent since Romney took office in 2019.”

Romney’s numbers would appear to offer hope for McMullin as both leaders have enraged the Trump base with their criticisms of the former president.

McMullin has vowed to caucus with neither party in the U.S. Senate if elected, potentially depriving the GOP of a key vote to reclaim the majority.

