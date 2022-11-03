Maggie Haberman Says Conservative Media Landscape ‘Has Shifted’ Away from Trump: He’s ‘Barely Been On’ Fox News

The conservative media landscape “has shifted” away from former President Donald Trump, said Trump scribe and New York Times senior political reporter Maggie Haberman this week.

“Jeanine Pirro is an old friend of his. Sean Hannity is an old friend of his. Will say I’ve notice he’s barely been on Sean Hannity’s show, you know, in recent weeks whereas you got used to having him on whenever he felt like it,” said Haberman, also a CNN analyst, on Tuesday’s Pro Politics with Zac McCrary, referring to the Fox News anchors. “I noticed he’s not there. I don’t know what the reason is. He’s barely been on Fox in general.”

“I think that, you know, Rupert Murdoch, and I read about this, was pretty sick of Trump after Nov. 3, 2020, and said to a confidant, ‘We should throw this guy over. So I don’t think he can count on Fox the same way and Fox is clearly DeSantis-curious, right?” continued Haberman, referring to Florida Gov. and potential 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. “You’re seeing a fair amount of that if there is that primary.”

When it comes to other outlets, said Haberman, “Newsmax has faced lawsuits related to the election lies. I don’t know how eager they’ll be to have Trump on their air, so that leaves him with, you know, is OAN even on air anymore. I think they had some issue. He does not have a ton of outlets and Rush Limbaugh is not alive anymore. So I just think that the landscape has really shifted.”

While Newsmax has been sued by Dominion Voting Systems over perpetuating the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election, OAN has struggled to maintain its presence on cable. The fringe network has mostly been relegated to streaming services – including Pluto TV, Roku, and Amazon’s Fire TV – as its last cable provider, Verizon, stopped carrying OAN last month. DirectTV stopped carrying OAN in April.

Listen above via Pro Politics with Zac McCrary.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com