TRUTH Social Downloads Surge 550% After Trump FBI Raid

Downloads of former President Donald Trump’s social media platform app have surged significantly since his home was raided earlier this month by the FBI.

TRUTH Social downloads on the Apple App Store have surged more than 500% since a team of agents searched his home and offices at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, VICE News reported:

The week after the search took place, the number of Truth Social app downloads jumped by almost 550% compared to the previous week, according to figures shared with VICE News by Data AI, a company that tracks app downloads that was formerly known as App Annie. […] In the week prior to the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, the Truth Social app was downloaded less than 20,000 times, averaging around 2,500 downloads per day from Apple’s app store.

In the week following the raid, after the search, TRUTH Social averaged 13,400 downloads a day, adding 107,500 new users, VICE added.

Trump first announced the raid both via email and also on the platform.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote.

He added:

They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

Threats against the FBI spread across the platform and others, and an armed man in Cincinnati, Ohio – who allegedly posted about his intentions in TRUTH Social posts – tried to enter a bureau office.

Police said Ricky Shiffer ran after he failed to breach the building, and was killed amid a standoff.

A TRUTH account by the name of Ricky Shiffer had posted on the platform, “Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t. If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com