‘Great Simmering Anger’: Trump Doubles Down on DOJ and FBI Attacks After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Six days after the raid at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump is continuing to rage on his platform Truth Social, adding to the increasing criticism of the FBI and Justice Department since Monday.

The search warrant and inventory list from the former president’s estate were revealed to the public on Friday, showing that Trump could find himself in serious trouble, being investigated for multiple federal charges, including the Espionage Act. On Saturday, it was unearthed that a Trump lawyer signed a statement for the DOJ assuring that all classified material had been returned, two months before those documents were seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Since the raid, Trump has used Truth Social to express his outrage at the FBI and DOJ, inspiring many others to do the same while making seemingly endless excuses for the search and seizure.

On Sunday, Trump doubled down on his attacks against federal law enforcement agencies, claiming that the FBI seized boxes of “privileged attorney-client material,” and “executive privileged material,” arguing that they “should not have been taken,” from the estate.

“By copy of this TRUTH,” Trump continued, “I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned.”

Later in the day, the former president posted that while in attendance at a “large gathering,” all anyone could talk about was “the complete and total stranglehold that the Radical Left Democrats have over the DOJ & FBI,” invoking claims he has made this week that federal law enforcement is increasingly political.

Trump claimed that there is a “double standard,” because “nobody goes after BLM, ANTIFA, or the rest.”

“It is all so out of control,” concluded Trump, “great simmering anger!”

There has reportedly been an uptick in threats against federal law enforcement individuals after Trump and his Republican allies directed their criticism against the FBI and DOJ. An Ohio man attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati, while FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, had to come out in order to condemn the violent trend.

