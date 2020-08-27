Vice President Mike Pence posted several photos from a meeting of the White House’s coronavirus task force on his Twitter account Thursday, drawing comments questioning the lack of social distancing or face masks in the photos of the very group of people who have been recommending that Americans follow both those rules.

Great meeting of the @WhiteHouse Coronavirus Task Force today! pic.twitter.com/rA5EDcsZBb — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 27, 2020

Along with Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, Assistant Health Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, OMB Director Russell Vought, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and others are seen in the photos, mostly seated around an oval table, with a few staffers seated in the corners of the small room. No one is pictured wearing a mask and only a few feet separate the chairs. The room is an enclosed indoor space without windows.

Dozens of replies to Pence’s tweet commented on the lack of masks.

To be clear, one reason that the task force members may have felt that masks and social distancing were not quite as pertinent for them is because they all receive frequent, if not daily, coronavirus tests with rapid results. The people pictured in the photos Pence tweeted have access to free tests with rapid results, allowing them to resume their work duties in a normal fashion, a scene that would have been mundane and uneventful before the pandemic began.

This is not the situation in which the vast majority of Americans find themselves. Many people do have access to free or inexpensive tests, but results still take days, sometimes even a week or two, to be returned in many areas around the country.

