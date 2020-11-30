2020 Files: Unexplained Monolith That Appeared in Utah Has Now Disappeared Without Explanation (Cue X-Files Theme)

The latest entry in the ongoing 2020 Files drama we’ve all become so familiar with is on the topic of a suddenly appearing and equally abruptly disappearing giant, 3-sided, rock embedded monolith in Utah.

The mysterious monolith was discovered in the Utah desert on November 18 by Utah Department of Public Safety workers who were surveying by helicopter. As can be seen in the above clips, on-foot investigation soon followed.

Department of Public Safety spox Nick Street said the monolith had been embedded into the rock, and in the video you can hear the workers discovering that it had been cut right in.

“Somebody took the time to use some type of concrete-cutting tool or something to really dig down, almost in the exact shape of the object, and embed it really well,” Street is quoted as saying by the New York Times. “It’s odd. There are roads close by, but to haul the materials to cut into the rock, and haul the metal, which is taller than 12 feet in sections — to do all that in that remote spot is definitely interesting.”

The object was assumed to be an art installation — albeit an illegal one — and began to attract tourists, selfie-seekers, YouTubers and more. A magnet for viral content.

However, this weekend, the object vanished. Though not quite into thin air.

“Adventurers Riccardo Marino and Sierra Van Meter trekked to visit the monument, located just east off Canyonlands National Park at 11.30pm on Friday, but found site in the red rocks eerily desolate,” the Daily Mail reports.

“All that was left in its place was a message written in the dirt that said ‘bye bitch’ with a fresh pee stain right next to it,” the pair posted on Instagram. “Someone had just stolen the statue, and we were the first to arrive at the scene.”

The Bureau of Land Management posted on Facebook disclaiming responsibility for removal of the obelisk.

Whatever the case or intent, it’s clear where the obelisk was before.

Not an exact match but … close enough. If that video doesn’t remind you of 2020 then they already got to you.

