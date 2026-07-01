A White House task force is reportedly gathering thousands of documents from intelligence agencies so President Donald Trump can “amplify new accusations” about alleged election fraud in past elections.

Katherine Doyle, Courtney Kube, Ryan J. Reilly, and Dan De Luce reported for NBC News this week about the effort, which could see some of the gathered documents declassified for the public.

“As the most transparent president in history, President Trump is totally committed to sharing as much information with the public as possible. The administration will continue delivering on the president’s promise of unprecedented transparency,” a White House official told the outlet.

According to the report, which cites five people familiar with the situation, this White House task force is gathering documents related to the 2020 presidential election from the CIA, the National Security Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the Justice Department.

The latest task force is on top of probes that have already been launched by the Department of Justice in regard to the 2020 election.

The task force consists of journalist John Solomon, as well as some ex-Trump officials like former national security aide Derek Harvey, according to the report. Lawyers on the team have reportedly been reviewing gathered documents for months.

“Members of the task force have been encouraged to try to limit redactions in declassified documents, even if that means keeping in the names of government officials or other people, two of the people with knowledge of the effort said,” the report reads.

The documents being gathered are reportedly related to “ballot irregularities, potential voting machine issues and possibly beyond.”

Solomon announced recently that he would be temporarily leaving Just the News and taking on an unpaid role with the administration. He said his role would include identifying “some documents, some secrets you should know about when it comes to weaponization, election integrity, other things.”

Six years after his loss to former President Joe Biden, Trump still maintains his belief that the 2020 election was rigged, though there has been no proof of the sort of widespread fraud he points to as the reason for his loss.

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