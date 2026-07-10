‘Grow a Pair!’ Megyn Kelly Unloads on ‘Feckless’ Judge in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case

Megyn Kelly slammed the judge overseeing the preliminary hearing in the murder case of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson on Friday, branding him “feckless” and telling him to “grow a pair” as frustration mounted over delays in the closely watched proceedings.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show on YouTube, Kelly lashed out at Utah Judge Tony Graf after learning there would be no immediate ruling on whether Robinson should stand trial despite the conclusion of the five-day preliminary hearing.

“It’s day five of the Tyler Robinson hearing. A forensic expert is expected to take the stand for the defense today. The last witness we expect of this hearing. It’s supposed to wrap up early this afternoon,” she said.

She continued: “Unfortunately, we will not be getting a decision today on the obvious conclusion that there is probable cause to hold Tyler Robinson over to trial in the case of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. I mean, honestly, despite the mountain of evidence against him, this is a joke that Judge Tony Graf is even indulging this.”

Kelly then turned her fire on Graf, accusing him of lacking confidence on the bench: “I’m sorry, he’s Judge Ito, I’m over this guy completely. He has no confidence. He seems feckless up there. He seems like he’s terrified to make a decision.”

She added: “Like, grow a pair, judge!”

Kelly criticized Graf’s handling of disputes over courtroom procedure after media cameras briefly displayed a handwritten note from Robinson to former roommate Lance Twiggs that had not been cleared for public broadcast.

Calling the controversy “ridiculous,” Kelly argued the judge had overreacted by pausing proceedings to consider the issue instead of ruling immediately.

“Evidence is not secret!” she said. “He works for us! Judge Graf works for us, the public defenders are on our dime, the people of Utah are paying for this entire proceeding.”

She dismissed concerns that the brief display of the exhibit could prejudice Robinson’s constitutional rights, calling the dispute “legal subterfuge” and “bullsh*t.”

“It’s what we call harmless error. Judge Graf. Stay with me. It’s called harmless error. Move on. Be a grownup, issue a ruling, use those two words and get down to the business of hearing actual evidence,” she jabbed.

Robinson is charged with fatally shooting conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder at Utah Valley University in September last year.

Prosecutors have presented DNA evidence they say links Robinson to the rifle allegedly used in the killing, along with surveillance footage and testimony from Twiggs, who told investigators Robinson later said he wished he “hadn’t done it.”

The preliminary hearing concluded Friday, but Graf will not decide whether the case proceeds to trial until final arguments are heard in September.

Watch above via YouTube.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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