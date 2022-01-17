Canadian Woman Pauses to Take a Selfie While Rescuers Hurry to Save Her From Car Sinking Into Icy River

A Canadian woman found herself in a precarious situation — standing on the roof of her car as it slowly sank beneath the surface of an ice-covered river — but not so precarious that she couldn’t stop and take a selfie.

According to a report by CTV News, the woman was driving her car on the frozen Rideau River in Ottawa around 4:30 pm Sunday when it broke through the ice and started sinking into the frigid water below.

Local residents came to her rescue, using a kayak to allow her to get off the roof of her car shortly before it sank entirely below the surface, and pull her to where the ice was more solid.

Emergency crews had been called but the woman declined treatment at the scene.

A local talk radio show posted video submitted by a listener that showed the rescuers, dragging a blue kayak, hurrying across the snow and ice over to the woman as she stands on the sinking yellow car.

“She’s on top of the car, she’s going in,” a woman can be heard saying on what appears to be a cell phone video. “Hurry up, Doug!”

A second video clip showed the woman being successfully pulled to safety, as onlookers call out to make sure everyone was safe. “Everyone was out of the car?” “Yeah, she’s the only one!”

Listener video of a water rescue on the Rideau River in Manotick #ottnews #TheMorningRush @billcarrolltalk pic.twitter.com/81CdtxFSYX — 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) January 17, 2022

Local Ottawa resident Lynda Douglas tweeted a photo that showed the woman standing on the roof of her car with one arm raised in the recognizable pose of taking a self-portrait with one’s cell phone.

“She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her,” tweeted Douglas, along with the facepalm emoji.

She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her. 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ML6zWlSa9m — Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 17, 2022

Another photo by Douglas, apparently taken slightly later as the car has sunken further into the water, showed the woman looking down into the icy depths as her rescuers can be seen in the background, approaching with the kayak.

Car driving on the ice in Manotick. Went thru the ice. Driver was safely rescued by kayak from neighbours. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/N51gHw3ryf — Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 16, 2022

Yet another video from a neighbor showed what appeared to have immediately preceded the woman’s icy escapade. “Glad everyone is safe,” tweeted Sacha Gera, “here is a video from our backyard as it went by.” Gera’s video showed children playing in the backyard as a yellow car drove by at a high rate of speed along the frozen surface of the river.

Glad everyone is safe – here is a video from our backyard as it went by pic.twitter.com/NI2nStMkvy — Sacha Gera (@SachaGera) January 17, 2022

The Ottawa Police Service tweeted an update about the case and urged people to be cautious about attempting to cross frozen waterways.

This evening a car went through the ice in the south end of Ottawa. Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking. Another reminder that “No Ice Is Safe Ice”. Please use extreme caution this winter season! pic.twitter.com/zpWdeyYzps — MDT Ottawa Police (@MDTOttawaPolice) January 16, 2022

In a longer statement on the OPS website, police confirmed that the woman had been rescued uninjured “by local residents using a kayak and quick safe thinking.”

“The driver was subsequently charged with one count of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada,” the statement continued, noting that her vehicle was “still in the river and could pose as a hazard for curious onlookers venturing out on the ice.”

“Ice conditions at this time of year can be unpredictable,” the OPS warned. “No Ice is Safe Ice.”

Oh, Canada.

