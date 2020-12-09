Giuliani’s Viral Election Witness Insists She Wasn’t Drunk and Also That the Obamas Funded Wuhan Lab to Create Covid

In her first interview since going viral, Rudy Giuliani’s star “voter fraud” witness Mellissa Carone promised she was not drunk during the hearing last week.

Despite the fact that Carone may have appeared intoxicated throughout the hearing in Michigan, she maintained she “was not drunk,” adding, “I would swear under oat that I wasn’t drunk.”

Why did she seem so drunk then? Well, Carone chalked that up to her “personality” — insisting that she has not been hurt by the criticism and mockery she’s faced for the past two weeks.

Carone’s appearance at the hearing was so jaw-droppingly bonkers that it earned her a shoutout on Saturday Night Live, during which Cecily Strong portrayed Giuliani’s “barely intoxicated” eyewitness.

“I think she did a great job,” Carone said of Strong’s performance despite the jabs. “I think it was very funny, she looked just like me.”

In a slightly less lighthearted, but no less bizarre interview with Kevin Scholla, a journalist writing for Sarah Palin’s website, Carone also revealed her thoughts on the coronavirurs and the backlash President Donald Trump receives.

“I won’t back down because I am very religious and I know God is watching over me,” she said. “This started with Covid. The Obamas funded that Wuhan lab to make Covid. Then the impeachment process. They’ve used every avenue possible to cheat, they used Dominion. Dominion software was created to cheat. I have a binder from Dominion that proves this. There’s so much more that will be exposed.”

While continuing to address the threats and hateful messages she has received since the Michigan election hearing, Carone assured Scholla she is a “proud supporter of the Second Amendment.”

Carone also revealed she believes she’s receiving such negative attention because supporters of Joe Biden are simply “scared” of all the information she has uncovered regarding the 2020 election.

“Trump won in a landslide,” claimed Carone. “We are going to prove it.”

Watch above, via Inside Edition.

