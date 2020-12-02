comScore

WATCH: Witness at Michigan Hearing Goes Viral for Wild Exchange With GOP Lawmaker

By Josh FeldmanDec 2nd, 2020, 10:54 pm

A Michigan hearing attended by the Trump legal team got a lot of attention on Wednesday for a rather wild back-and-forth between a Republican lawmaker and a witness making outlandish claims of voter fraud.

Melissa Carone, a contractor for Dominion, made claims of fraud that were already rejected by a Michigan judge. As Law & Crime reported just weeks ago:

The judge also laid waste to the internet rumor that the company Dominion Voting Services tried to rig the election for President-elect Joe Biden electronically, a baseless theory that entered into the court record via its contractor, Republican Melissa Carone.

“Ms. Carone’s description of the events at the TCF Center does not square with any of the other affidavits,” Judge Kenny found. “There are no other reports of lost data, or tabulating machines that jammed repeatedly every hour during the count. Neither Republican nor Democratic challengers nor city officials substantiate her version of events. The allegations simply are not credible.”

Michigan Republican state legislator Steve Johnson questioned Carone at the Wednesday hearing on her claim that the poll book “is completely off.”

In a very bizarre back-and-forth, she actually claimed it’s off “by over 100,000” and Johnson tried to ask a question as she continued barreling through with her fraud claim.

“We’re not seeing the poll book off by 30,000 votes,” Johnson said.

“What’d you guys do, take it and do something crazy to it?” Carone actually responded.

“I’m just saying the numbers are not off by 30,000 votes,” Johnson said.

“I know what I saw, and I signed something saying that if I’m wrong, I can go to prison. Did you?” Carone retorted, and casually claimed that “dead people” and “illegals” voted.

The moment immediately took off on social media, with Cecily Strong trending at one point as people noticed a similarity to a certain SNL bit:

