WATCH: Witness at Michigan Hearing Goes Viral for Wild Exchange With GOP Lawmaker

A Michigan hearing attended by the Trump legal team got a lot of attention on Wednesday for a rather wild back-and-forth between a Republican lawmaker and a witness making outlandish claims of voter fraud.

Melissa Carone, a contractor for Dominion, made claims of fraud that were already rejected by a Michigan judge. As Law & Crime reported just weeks ago:

The judge also laid waste to the internet rumor that the company Dominion Voting Services tried to rig the election for President-elect Joe Biden electronically, a baseless theory that entered into the court record via its contractor, Republican Melissa Carone. “Ms. Carone’s description of the events at the TCF Center does not square with any of the other affidavits,” Judge Kenny found. “There are no other reports of lost data, or tabulating machines that jammed repeatedly every hour during the count. Neither Republican nor Democratic challengers nor city officials substantiate her version of events. The allegations simply are not credible.”

Michigan Republican state legislator Steve Johnson questioned Carone at the Wednesday hearing on her claim that the poll book “is completely off.”

In a very bizarre back-and-forth, she actually claimed it’s off “by over 100,000” and Johnson tried to ask a question as she continued barreling through with her fraud claim.

“We’re not seeing the poll book off by 30,000 votes,” Johnson said.

“What’d you guys do, take it and do something crazy to it?” Carone actually responded.

“I’m just saying the numbers are not off by 30,000 votes,” Johnson said.

“I know what I saw, and I signed something saying that if I’m wrong, I can go to prison. Did you?” Carone retorted, and casually claimed that “dead people” and “illegals” voted.

Holy smokes the sequel is even better! Rudy Giuliani tries to shush her to calm her down and the Republican even tries to reel her in! She treats this Republican* like he's a Chick-fil-A employee and the milkshake machine went down. *corrected pic.twitter.com/CK1HqGpp2d — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

The moment immediately took off on social media, with Cecily Strong trending at one point as people noticed a similarity to a certain SNL bit:

The moment immediately took off on social media, with Cecily Strong trending at one point as people noticed a similarity to a certain SNL bit:

Decided to mix in clips of the SNL "Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started A Conversation With at a Party" character. It's uncanny. https://t.co/A4pNFzaQZ1 pic.twitter.com/Al3s9JHfWb — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 3, 2020

totally want to see this woman booked on Jeanine Pirro’s show https://t.co/yoOmaVIsnB — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 3, 2020

Tell me this is not the next installment of this Weekend Update sketch, I will wait: https://t.co/4z899u0x5g https://t.co/SkTkwJm4yE — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) December 3, 2020

If I’m ever “Rudy Giuliani tries to reel me back in” crazy, I hope y’all will come take my phone and my car keys away. https://t.co/Cb3ndiK5Jm — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 3, 2020

This woman has definitely shouted, “No, YOU’RE the one who’s drunk!” at a store manager https://t.co/zosBo3Ordw — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 3, 2020

Oh my god this is a #CecilyStrong skit. https://t.co/BzMEGTUhnp — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) December 3, 2020

a drunk woman is trump team’s star witness in michigan pic.twitter.com/qGxEI3hp2G — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 3, 2020

This is 100% Amy Poehler doing an old UCB character https://t.co/hlXMMTgAbG — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) December 3, 2020

all set for Cecily Strong here https://t.co/BkvDUJkbW5 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 3, 2020

at this point the only question is whether she’s going to be played by Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong or Chloe Fineman https://t.co/nydZuPl6H6 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 3, 2020

You all knew that the Trump legal team’s secret weapon in Michigan was going to be a drunk woman yelling at a Republican who wouldn’t go along with her drunken ramblings.pic.twitter.com/7N2bXExvYF — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 3, 2020

this is the funniest SNL sketch i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/cnPztbMrBT — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 3, 2020

Here, sitting next to Rudy, is the Trump legal team’s star witness. https://t.co/o6D3DXvyWb — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) December 3, 2020

