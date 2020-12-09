Michigan AG Mocks Texas AG Over ‘Ridiculous’ Election Fraud Lawsuit: Trying to Ingratiate Himself With Someone Who Can Give Him a Pardon

Rarely does one witness one state’s Attorney General go after another state’s Attorney General on cable news, but these are not normal times. Attorneys General’s intrastate fighting now appears to be a thing, a thing worthy of viewing on a website dedicated to covering the intersection of media and politics.

Michigan AG Dana Nessel appeared on CNN’s Newsroom to address a recent lawsuit filed by Texas AG Ken Paxton, which ostensibly alleges that elections that took place in four other swing states should be disallowed. Yup, that really did happen, even though there is no reliable evidence of the sort of systematic voter fraud or constitutional violation that would allow such a massive disenfranchisement of millions of Americans’ votes.

The lawsuit’s real reason is that it is likely the only possible way that the Trump campaign can get any election case before a Supreme Court, which features three justices appointed under Trump who joined three conservative judges already seated. The idea is that a pro-Trump SCOTUS might be willing to decide in a politically advantageous manner for President Donald Trump. The Supreme Court adjudicates legal disputes between states.

Anchor Jim Sciutto opened the interview by first noting, “The core of this suit, the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, his argument the state and others exploited the pandemic by unlawfully enacting last-minute changes,” before asking for Nessel’s response.

“Firstly, I feel bad for the taxpayers in Texas that have to finance this ridiculous and frivolous lawsuit,” Nessel replied, before also noting that AG Paxton is “very involved” with the Trump campaign. But her turning to Paxton’s own legal problems is where Nessel really twisted the knife.

Nessel accurately pointed out that Paxton is “currently under federal indictment for securities fraud and also being investigated by the FBI,” which she sees as the underlying reason for his actions. “So I see this more than anything as an effort to ingratiate himself to a man who could potentially provide him with a presidential pardon.”

On the merits of the case, Nessel was no more kind. “Every issue that is part of this lawsuit has been already litigated in these four states, and so we’ve had dozens, and dozens of cases that have been filed in state court, in federal court, that have been heard by judges, appointed by Democrats and appointed by Republicans and each and every one of them has been found to be lacking, totally lacking in merit.”

President Trump recently announced via Twitter that he plans to INTERVENE in the Texas case, though it’s not yet clear what that means, before also tweeting #OVERTURN.

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Watch above via CNN.

