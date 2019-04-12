Watch This Argument Where Irish Newscaster Blasts MP’s ‘Craven Leprechaun Performance’ to His Face

Here’s a little something to make you smile as we head into the weekend.

Irish broadcaster Ivan Yates and politician Michael Healy-Rae had a fight on TV this week that was as explosive as it was comical to watch.

Healy-Rae spoke out in support of Irish football chief John Delaney — who is currently facing scrutiny over the Football Association of Ireland’s (FAI) governance and a €100,000 ‘bridging loan’ he received from them. Yates, conversely, called the performance a “national embarrassment” on Healy-Rae’s part, and that’s when the argument began to spiral out of control.

“It was a craven leprechaun performance from you today and I was embarrassed for you that a member of our parliament would be so obsequious to someone who was not answering questions!” Yates yelled.

“Your rudeness goes beyond belief if that’s the way you invite a person onto your show, and you’re gonna slap the table like a spoilt little pup,” Healy-Rae retorted.

It went on from there with Healy-Rae calling Yates an “arrogant bully,” and Yates responded by “[his performance] was craven and it was leprechaun because you just want a few quid for a few goalies nets in Kerry.”

