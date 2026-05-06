Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) expressed disgust at President Donald Trump over a remark he reportedly made to former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Greene resigned from Congress in January after a falling out with Trump, whom she had ardently supported. During the first year of Trump’s second term, however, Greene began to split with Trump on several issues. Most notably, Greene backed Massie’s successful effort to compel the Department of Justice to release all of its files on the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who officials say died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

In February, Greene said Trump initially opposed releasing the Epstein files because, he said, “My friends will get hurt.” Last month, the former congresswoman said she and her children had received death threats for bucking Trump. Upon telling the president about the threats, Greene said Trump told her they were her fault.

“He basically blamed me,” she said. “He had no compassion for death threats on my children. He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault.”

On Wednesday, Massie appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show, where he discussed Trump and the files. The congressman praised Greene, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) for being the first Republicans to sign a discharge petition that ultimately forced the Epstein files bill to a floor vote.

“Marjorie practically gave up her political career over this,” Massie said.

“Yes, she did,” Tucker Carlson responded.

Thirteen days from now, Thomas Massie will prove whether or not pro-American politics are allowed in Donald Trump’s Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/aZayxBtjUi — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 7, 2026

(Cited excerpt begins at 1:17:45)

“She and her children got death threats,” Mass continued. “Not from the left. From the right.”

“And she went to President Trump and said, ‘One of my children is getting death threats.’ And he said, ‘That’s your fault.'”

“Yeah, despicable,” Massie replied.

Trump has thrown his support behind Massie’s Republican primary challenger Ed Gallrein.

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