CNN NewsNight panelist Bakari Sellers shot down Kevin O’Leary’s defense of President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, calling the Shark Tank star’s explanation “a bunch of nothing.”

O’Leary outlined what his “guarantee” for the two primary outcomes of the war on Wednesday, claiming that the crucial Strait of Hormuz would be reopened and that Iran would be isolated on the world stage.

“I guarantee you two things. Before this has worked out, the strait will be open and probably policed by people around that region because it’s in their best interest. And secondly, there are no friends in the world left for Iran,” he said. “Maybe you could call China in. Maybe you could call Russia. But these are rogue nations. And what Trump has done, whether you like it or you don’t, he’s changed the axis of power there because at the end of the day, this is good for that region. That region has such potential and growth. And you can see it in Dubai.”

Sellers interjected, asking O’Leary to explain how the war was benefiting the American people. When O’Leary claimed that the region’s growth potential would ultimately expand U.S. business, Sellers dismissed his answer as “a bunch of BS.”

Read their exchange below:

SELLERS: Explain to me what’s good right now. Explain to me right now as we sit here, what’s good for the American public. O’LEARY: We want to do business in growing jurisdictions. We want to sell stuff to people where their economies are growing. That’s what we’ve done for two hundred years– SELLERS: You just said a bunch of nothing. Like, explain to me right now, somebody who lives in South Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, what is good right now for the American public going into a war where you do not understand that they’re going to close the Strait of Hormuz. Explain to somebody watching right now where they’re from. O’LEARY: This war is seventy eight days old. SELLERS: So you don’t have an answer. Just say, “I don’t have an answer.” O’LEARY: I have a 100% answer. SELLERS: What’s the answer? O’LEARY: You make stuff in North Carolina. You make stuff in South Carolina. You have to sell it to somebody. You want to ship it to countries where they can afford it, where they make a lot of money, where the income per capita is very high. I think the Middle East has. SELLERS: You can’t sell me a bunch of BS. That’s what that was. [CROSSTALK] O’LEARY: There’s no BS here.

Watch above via CNN.

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