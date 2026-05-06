Mark Levin Refuses to Believe ‘Fake’ Report About Trump and Iran Nearing a Deal: ‘A Disastrous Result’ 

Conservative pundit and presidential ally Mark Levin said he does not believe an Axios report stating that U.S. and Iranian officials are closing in on an arrangement that would potentially end the war.

Citing two U.S. officials and two other sources, Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday that the U.S. and Iran have been discussing a memorandum of understanding that would end the conflict and establish ground rules for further nuclear negotiations. Specifically, Ravid reported:

Among other provisions, the deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, the U.S. agreeing to lift its sanctions and release billions in frozen Iranian funds, and both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Many of the terms laid out in the memo would be contingent on a final agreement being reached, leaving the possibility of renewed war or an extended limbo in which the hot war has stopped but nothing is truly resolved.

Levin, who had lobbied President Donald Trump for war with Iran last year and this year, struck an incredulous tone on X, where he said he suspects the report is “fake.”

“I have to believe the Axios report is largely fake,” Levin wrote. “If the Axios report is close to accurate, the Iranian regime will survive, the Iranian people will face even more extensive brutality, and the Israeli government could fall in the October election. A disastrous result.”

He went on to say the Iranian government cannot be trusted and that future presidents will take military action against Iran off the table.

Last month on Fox News, Levin urged Trump to “finish them off.”

“Our military is there,” he said at the time. “And I’m a commentator and that’s why I’ll never be president like Donald Trump. I say we’re there. Let’s finish them off.”

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