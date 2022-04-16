Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is preparing to release a series of new documentaries for season two of Tucker Carlson Originals, one of which goes in a really…um, shirtless direction of making his point about masculinity in America.

It was about 6 months ago when Carlson caused an internal and external uproar for Fox News by releasing a documentary full of conspiracy theories about the storming of the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, Fox Nation featured Carlson as he ran through several previews for his new projects, which includes The End of Men.

Here’s how Carlson introduced the documentary:

One of the biggest stories of our lifetimes is the total collapse of testosterone levels in American men. Those levels are declining by roughly 10 percent per decade, completely changing the way people are at the most fundamental level. The NIH doesn’t seem interested in this at all (sarcastically) “It’s not a big deal.” We think it is a huge deal, so we wanna know what’s causing it and what we can do about it.

From there, Carlson ran the trailer, which starts with former President John F. Kennedy promoting physical fitness and speaking out against childhood obesity. The narration was accompanied by multiple clips of shirtless men working out, though it cut away at one point to include an example of a “weak man”: President Joe Biden slipping on the staircase to Air Force One.

As the trailer warns of dropping testosterone levels, the last 50 seconds of the promo go into a weird montage of shirtless men wrestling, doing push-ups, flipping tires, drinking raw eggs…Oh, and there’s one guy who seems completely naked while he’s apparently getting his groin tanned. This all struck a lot of people as odd, and they were vocal about that on social media.

I am sitting here next to my gay husband living my gay life reading a gay novel as research for my new gay book…and yet I am not and will never be as gay as whatever is haunting Tucker Carlson's fantasies. https://t.co/wU05PVIrfG — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 16, 2022

Can anyone explain why the naked man is getting his dick lasered by a giant iphone? It has a Marsellus Wallace vibe to it, except they're taking out the soul from his junk. There's some chance Tucker is trolling his own audience because there's gay porn less gay than this. https://t.co/pqNFtK55kA — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 16, 2022

You guys wanna see something gayer than a parade float on a Sunday in June? pic.twitter.com/hjQTRl5ZW1 — George Hahn (@georgehahn) April 16, 2022

in addition to being some outright weird shit, this is the perfect illustration of the popular (yet not widely acknowledged) sentiment that masculinity is super-duper fragile and in need of being kept constantly "pure" for fear of feminine "corruption"… https://t.co/iA2jrZJmFm — Julia Serano (@JuliaSerano) April 16, 2022

nothing says chiseled homoerotic masculinity like human bowtie Tucker Carlson https://t.co/LNjJj6jKGA — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) April 16, 2022

is that a penis charger? https://t.co/tB86dUxuAo pic.twitter.com/Zg9t8vGev0 — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) April 16, 2022

This cannot be real https://t.co/GEkbOb7OJz — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 16, 2022

Watch above, via Fox Nation.

