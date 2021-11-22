Bret Baier and Chris Wallace Reportedly Protested to Fox News Leadership About Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge

Following the departures of Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes from Fox News, a new report says the network has seen a significant level of an internal dispute over the conspiracy theories espoused by Tucker Carlson.

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith reported on Sunday that Goldberg and Hayes walked out because of Patriot Purge, Carlson’s 3-part Fox Nation docuseries about the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Fact-checkers and media commentators have been tearing Patriot Purge to shreds for boosting known propagandists and advancing unsubstantiated claims about January 6th.

NPR’s David Folkenflik reported on this development new details that had not yet been known: Senior Fox News figures voiced their own concerns about the dubious claims advanced by Patriot Purge and Fox’s opinion side. The report states that Bret Baier and Chris Wallace went as far as raising their objections to the network’s leaders.

From NPR:

Veteran figures on Fox’s news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network’s parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman.

The piece goes on to illustrate how Fox’s news division has distanced itself from Carlson’s claims. Carlson declined to comment on that when reached by NPR, but he mocked Goldberg and Hayes over their leave-taking, saying it “will substantially improve the channel.”

“These are two of the only people in the world who still pretend the Iraq war was a good idea,” Carlson said. “No one wants to watch commentary that stupid.”

