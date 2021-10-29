CNN New Day shared genuine disgust at Tucker Carlson, Fox News, and Rupert Murdoch over a new Fox Nation series called Patriot Purge, which presents unsettling conspiracy theories, and paints conservative “patriots” as eventual victims of the liberal elite.

Carlson aired a new series trailer on Wednesday evening, which featured claims that January 6th may have been a “false flag” operation. It also features specious claims that “the left is hunting the right,” which is alleged by an unidentified subject from the series, which also adds “Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.” All produced in a documentary-style package.

The outraged reaction has been predictable, and I called for someone at Fox News to be held accountable for what seems a perilous endeavor.

John Avlon provided initial reaction when he made the salient point that when Fox’s primetime host is “rewriting of history January 6th — this is recent history — It’s a very dangerous use of that power and that pulpit.” He added that this series is “part of a piece” of overall repetition of lies that fall in line with former President Donald Trump also repeating lies that “the real insurrection was election day, not January 6th.”

“They are now party to this. They are responsible for this,” Avlon continued. “And while the direct responsibility may fall on Tucker Carlson, the larger does fall on the people who run the company. Many may view this as that’s not me. This is a business decision. You can say it is the height of cynicism, which is it is. You are dealing with dangerous stuff in our democracy. It is not only on Murdoch to say what’s too far, what’s the lie, stop rationalizing this to play to a niche out of the far right.”

Avlon continued, “because it is a question of ‘what is too far?’ Where do you draw the line? If the line doesn’t exist, you’re complicit.”

“It seems like it’s the point, right? This is the point,” Briana Keilar followed. “The hate and the anger and the lies are the point. Why does Rupert Murdoch want to destroy America?” she asked.

“The anger and the anxiety is the point from getting a repeat audience perspective,” Avlon replied. “That’s one of the things the Facebook Files has shown us. We have seen it happening over a long period of time. You need to keep them addicted to anger, anxiety, excitement. It has been literally weaponized by the ex-president and his minions and people who enable him in congress. The rise of hyper-partisan media helped to lead us to that moment. And Rupert Murdoch is a driving force.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com