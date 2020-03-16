With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Although Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has been closed to humans due to covid-19, their penguins were still allowed to make the most of the attractions! On Sunday, due to the absence of people, a group of rockhopper penguins “went on a field trip” and met some of their neighbors at the aquarium.

“Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals,” the aquarium told the Chicago Tribune. “Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors.”

The aquarium posted to Twitter a video of Wellington, one of the rockhopper penguins, wandering around the Amazon exhibit:

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

The aquarium plans to stay closed until March 29, and many Twitter users have asked for more fun animal videos in the meantime. In response, the Shedd promised to plan “even more creative activities for the penguins and other animals.”

We plan to! Without guests in the building, our animal caretakers are planning even more creative activities for the penguins and other animals. — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

The aquarium also said on Twitter that they will continue celebrating birthdays despite being closed to the public:

While we are closed to the public until March 29, animal care staff are onsite 24/7 to continue looking after the animals, including celebrating birthdays! Today on #PiDay giant river turtle Yam turns 28 years old…and so does animal care specialist, Evan! 🐢🥧 pic.twitter.com/068wcmrn6E — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 14, 2020

