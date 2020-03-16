comScore
GOOD NEWS

WATCH: With Aquarium Closed to Public, Penguins Roam Around and Interact With Other Animal Pals

By Leia IdlibyMar 16th, 2020, 1:54 pm

Penguins at Shedd Aquarium

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Although Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has been closed to humans due to covid-19, their penguins were still allowed to make the most of the attractions! On Sunday, due to the absence of people, a group of rockhopper penguins “went on a field trip” and met some of their neighbors at the aquarium.

“Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals,” the aquarium told the Chicago Tribune. “Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors.”

The aquarium posted to Twitter a video of Wellington, one of the rockhopper penguins, wandering around the Amazon exhibit:

The aquarium plans to stay closed until March 29, and many Twitter users have asked for more fun animal videos in the meantime. In response, the Shedd promised to plan “even more creative activities for the penguins and other animals.”

The aquarium also said on Twitter that they will continue celebrating birthdays despite being closed to the public:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: