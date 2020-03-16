Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be closing its borders, Monday, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“As the virus continues its spread, we’ve decided to take increasingly aggressive steps to keep you and your family safe,” announced Trudeau in a press conference. “We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.”

“This measure will carve out some designated exceptions including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens, and at this time U.S. citizens,” he explained.

Trudeau also announced that “to help asymptomatic Canadians to return home, our government will set up a support program for Canadians who need to get on a plane.”

“Canadian travellers will be able to get financial assistance to help them with the costs of returning home or temporarily covering basic needs while they wait to come back to Canada,” the prime minister revealed.

Anyone displaying symptoms of the coronavirus, however, will be denied entry.

Trudeau’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the coronavirus last week following a trip to London.

Watch above via CPAC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]