Tucker Carlson Tells Viewers Biden Is Sending ‘Men with Guns’ to Hunt Them Down Because They ‘Think the Wrong Things’

Tucker Carlson delivered a bonkers monologue on Thursday night, telling viewers the Biden administration is sending armed agents to hunt them down because they “think the wrong things.”

The Fox News host pointed to the Department of Homeland Security creating a panel called the Disinformation Governance Board. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained the board’s role in testimony to Congress this week.

One of the aims of the board will be to combat misinformation about the southern border because human smugglers often spread false claims about U.S. policies, the AP reported.

“We are very concerned that Haitians who are taking the irregular migration path are receiving misinformation that the border is open,” Mayorkas said last year after thousands of migrants from that country arrived at Texas-Mexico border.

The panel will also monitor Russian disinformation ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

However, Carlson had a very different and wrong interpretation of this development.

“Joe Biden cannot continue to control this country if you have free access to information,” he declared. “So the best he can do is lie to you and demand that you believe it. But to do that, he needs to make sure nobody else can talk – because if you were to hear the truth, you might not obey.”

The host wondered how Biden might be able to achieve such a dastardly goal and posited, “One option would be to get men with guns to tell you to shut up.”

Carlson said such a possibility isn’t on Americans’ minds.

“This is America and we don’t do things like that here and never have,” he stated. “Or more precisely, we haven’t until now. But now Joe Biden is president and everything is different. So today, to herald coming of the new Soviet America, the administration announced its own ministry of truth. This will be called the Disinformation Governance Board.”

The host said the fact that the board operates under DHS shows Biden is “not kidding around here” because the department is a law enforcement agency with a “famously large stockpile of ammunition.”

Carlson aired a clip of Mayorkas telling Congress, “We have just established a mis- and disinformation governance board in the Department of Homeland Security to more effectively combat this threat, not only to election security but to our homeland security.”

In an otherworldly interpretation of Mayorkas’ remarks, Carlson said, “So, one of America’s top law enforcement officers just announced to the Congress that actually, we’re gonna be policing what you say.”

He also played a clip of Mayorkas stating, “We have so many different efforts underway to equip local communities to identify individuals who very well could be descending into violence by reason of ideologies of hate, false narratives, or other disinformation and misinformation propagated on social media and other platforms.”

The Fox News host responded by twisting the secretary’s words in a manner more suited to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars website than a major cable news channel:

So, one of our biggest law enforcement agencies has men with guns around the country doing so many things to stop disinformation and false narratives. Those aren’t even lies. They’re just deviations from approved script. Mayorkas told us, again men with guns “plan to identify individuals who could be descending into violence, could be descending.” Could be descending. Not people who’ve committed violence or have even accused of any crime at all. DHS is instead giving law enforcement powers to identify and punish people who think the wrong things. That would be opponents of the Biden administration. Is this dystopian fiction? No, it’s happening in front of us. That means that Joe Biden’s partisan political enemies are now officially enemies of the state. How is this happening in America? Good question, but it is happening.

No, it really isn’t.

Watch above via Fox News.

