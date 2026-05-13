Brett Ratner, the Hollywood director and Jeffrey Epstein associate who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, accompanied President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One this week as part of the president’s delegation to China.

Ratner flew to China as part of Trump’s delegation, alongside prominent CEOs, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, and Meta President and Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick, according to reports.

The New York Post reported that Ratner would be scouting for locations for his upcoming Rush Hour 4 film as part of the trip.

Ratner was ousted from Hollywood in 2017 after multiple women, including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, accused him of sexual misconduct. A former talent agency staffer has accused him of rape.

Ratner has denied the allegations.

Late last year, the director was also found to have had a relationship with Epstein, the late child sex trafficker. In January, a photo of Ratner and Epstein cuddling two unknown women was released as part of the Epstein files.

Ratner returned to Hollywood this year as the director and producer of Melania – a documentary movie about First Lady Melania Trump, who was heavily involved in the film’s production.

The movie was praised by President Trump, who, like Ratner, was also previously a friend and associate of Epstein.

Several current and former members of the Trump administration have been found to have had relationships with Epstein and his accomplice, convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick., Elon Musk, and Steve Bannon.

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