‘What?!’ Megyn Kelly Blown Away When Tucker Carlson Reveals Jake Tapper’s Old Gig

Tucker Carlson blew Megyn Kelly’s mind on Thursday by revealing one of CNN host Jake Tapper’s old gigs.

Carlson appeared as a guest on The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, where the two former Fox News hosts talked about, among other things, President Donald Trump’s war on Iran and the politicians and pundits who support it. That includes Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who recently appeared on Tapper’s show, The Lead. In the segment, which Kelly aired, the two lawmakers touted their resolution “condemning antisemitic rhetoric from online personalities.”

Lawler specifically accused Carlson of “promoting anti-Semitic hate speech.”

“Your thoughts on that?” Kelly prompted Carlson.

“It’s just amazing to see Jake Tapper abetting something like this,” Carlson responded. “I remember when he was a lobbyist for Hooters, thinking about becoming a journalist. He was literally a lobbyist for Hooters. I knew him well.”

“What?!” Kelly incredulously responded.

“Oh yeah, oh absolutely,” Carlson said as Kelly chuckled and replied, “I did not know that.”

She added, “I mean, I could get behind it.”

Last year, Tapper appeared on the Dedicated podcast, where he was asked about the Hooters gig, which made the CNN host chuckle. He was not quite a lobbyist, but rather a spokesperson at a public relations outfit working for Hooters.

“I worked for a public relations firm called Powell Tate,” Tapper explained. “It was a bipartisan firm. And we worked for whatever clients we got. And Hooters, in the Clinton years, was being threatened with a lawsuit from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for not hiring men as Hooters girls. And yeah, I worked on the Hooters case.”

He added, “I was 24, 25, and working for a PR firm to pay the rent while I figured out what I wanted to do.”

Tapper was quoted in a 1995 article about the case in The Baltimore Sun.

“‘Hooters girls are the attraction of the restaurant,” the paper quoted him as saying while identifying him as a spokesman. “It might not be for everybody, but it’s honest work, the girls keep their clothes on.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

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