Morning Joe Crew Seizes on Trump Saying He Doesn’t ‘Think About’ Americans’ ‘Finances’: ‘Just Saying It Out Loud’

MS NOW’s Morning Joe crew seized on remarks made by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that he “doesn’t think about” working Americans’ war-pinched financial woes when he pushes for a deal with Iran, as the hosts roundly trashed the president for being “obsessed” with “nonsense” vanity projects with ballooning costs.

Wednesday morning’s show opened with a clip of Trump talking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before leaving on his trip to China, when he was asked whether concerns about “Americans’ financial situations” were driving his push for a deal with Iran.

“Not even a little bit,” the president said. “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran – they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

“‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation.’ President Trump, with that admission to a reporter yesterday,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said.

Host Joe Scarborough interrupted, stunned: “I mean, really? Come on. Like Democrats are now going, wait, is he –”

“Is he saying that openly?” Brzezinski finished.

Co-host Willie Geist weighed in, describing the moment as a “clip and save for Democrats throughout this campaign season.”

Geist continued: “He’s been showing that he doesn’t care about Americans financial situations since the beginning of this war, as gas prices and food prices have risen. Now he’s just saying it out loud – ‘I actually don’t care.’”

“I was thinking back to like, all those times where you had to interpret or spin a president being out of touch, George H.W. Bush misreading the grocery scanner or whatever. And now you have a president just saying, I don’t care about your financial situation,” he added.

Scarborough then jibed that the “financial situation” for Americans was “getting so bad” that Trump had “lost” Fox Business commentator Larry Kudlow.

“It’s just this is how Americans live, and an overwhelming polls like, man, this isn’t Democrats saying it, it’s not independent. It’s everybody saying it, man.” Scarborough said.

“Like 70% of Americans, 75% of Americans say everything costs too much. We’re in a terrible situation,” he continued, adding: “And the president picks that day to go out there while he’s worried about golden arches and he’s worried about golden ballrooms. And we find out about this Trump gold phone scam, well, you know, and he’s worried about crypto, and he’s worried about their family making billions and billions of dollars and says, ‘Yeah, well, you know, we’re doing great, but we don’t really care about how you and your family are doing.’”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire then described the clip of Trump as primed for an opposition campaign ad, pointing to “catastrophic” polling that shows the president and Republicans failing on the economy.

Flashing other figures on screen, which showed Americans polling overwhelmingly that everyday items were cheaper under former President Joe Biden, Scarborough said: “Add on top of that the fact that he constantly mocks affordability. He calls it, quote, bullsh*t that the Democrats made up. Americans feel it every day.”

“I had people sending me like, like the cost of, of butter and milk and saying, thanks, Biden during the Biden administration, what a lot of Americans would do right now to go back and have costs, what they were when Joe Biden left office!” he said.

Lemire then warned that Trump “seems out of touch” in several ways, including with his renovation and building projects throughout the Capitol.

“By the way, do you notice how he lies about all of those things? Really, he lies. He goes, ‘Oh, I know this guy that did pools and it’s going to cost us a million, and then it’s going to cost us this.’ And then it’s and then it keeps exploding,” Scarborough interjected.

Zeroing in on the ballroom project as a case in point, he continued: “‘Give me $100-200 million’ and it’s perfect. He’s not going to cost taxpayers out. Then 200 [million] becomes 400 million, becomes a billion that taxpayers who were struggling with all of those costs they felt were a lot easier to afford under Joe Biden than under Donald Trump, all these Americans now are going to be paying for $1 billion Marie Antoinette-style ballroom for an arch, for all of the nonsense that he’s obsessed about right now!”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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