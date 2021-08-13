Biden Promotes Vaccines Alongside ‘Dude With Sign’ at White House

The Biden administration has teamed up with social media influencers to promote vaccines, and on Friday the president himself joined “Dude With Sign” to keep that effort going.

If you haven’t heard of Dude With Sign, it’s, well, a dude holding up various signs. The Instagram account has over 7 million followers.

The signs held up by Seth Phillips have included messages like “Put The Office Back on Netflix” and “You Don’t Need a Nuclear Explosion for Your Gender Reveal” and “I Need a Fucking Vacation.”

On Friday, Phillips was at the White House and was joined by POTUS with Sign.

The latest post on the Instagram account shows Phillips holding a sign that says, “Let’s Look Out for Each Other and Get Vaccinated.”

President Joe Biden stood with him holding a sign that says, “This Dude Gets It, Folks.”

