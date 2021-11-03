Biden Questioned on Democrats’ ‘Dismal’ Night in Virginia: ‘People Want Us to Get Things Done’

President Joe Biden reacted to Democrats losing the Virginia gubernatorial race Wednesday by saying “people want us to get things done.”

After his address on vaccines for kids 5-11, Biden was immediately asked how much responsibility he takes for “the dismal results” for Democrats in Virginia.

The president talked about accepting the legitimacy of the results and applauded Terry McAuliffe for the race he ran.

“People want us to get things done,” Biden said. “And that’s why I’m continuing to push very hard for the Democratic party to move along and pass my infrastructure bill and my Build Back Better bill.”

He was asked more directly if he thinks McAuliffe would’ve won had the White House’s agenda gotten passed already.

“I think we should have passed before election day,” Biden said. “But I’m not sure that I would be able to have changed the number of very conservative folks who turned out in the red districts who are Trump voters. Maybe.”

Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020, and on Tuesday afternoon he expressed confidence that McAuliffe would win.

“I’ve not seen any evidence that whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed or not, is going to have any real impact on winning and losing,” he said yesterday. “Even if we had passed my agenda, I wouldn’t claim we won because Biden’s agenda passed.”

“We should produce for the American people,” Biden continued Wednesday.

You can watch above, via CNN.

