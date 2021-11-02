‘We’re Going to Win’: Biden Confident on Virginia as Voters Head to the Polls

With election day underway, President Joe Biden expressed confidence that Democrats will win the Virginia gubernatorial race.

The race has tightened up considerably and Republican Glenn Youngkin could end up defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe, but anything can happen at this point.

Wall Street Journal reporter Catherine Lucey asked Biden during his Glasgow press conference about McAuliffe “struggling in a state you won by 10 points.”

“Do you see his problems as a rebuke of your presidency, and could this signal your real losses for Democrats in the midterms?”

“We’re going to win,” Biden said. “I think we’re going to win in Virginia.”

After saying this ultimately comes down to turnout, the president told reporters everyone knew this would be a tight race.

“I think we’re going to win New Jersey as well,” Biden added, commenting on the race between Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

He acknowledged off years are generally unpredictable. That being said, he rejected the idea the race is a referendum on his presidency thus far.

“I’ve not seen any evidence that whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed or not, is going to have any real impact on winning and losing. Even if we had passed my agenda, I wouldn’t claim we won because Biden’s agenda passed.”

Biden recently campaigned for McAuliffe, while former President Donald Trump held a short tele-rally in support of Youngkin Monday night.

You can watch the president’s comments above, via CNN.

