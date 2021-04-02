The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden addressing the attack on the United States Capitol on Friday.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” Biden said in the statement — in which he announced flags at the White House will be lowered to half staff.

Biden statement on Capitol attack pic.twitter.com/tDnzu1pUdR — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 2, 2021

The Capitol Building was placed on lockdown Friday after a knife-wielding suspect who has since died in the hospital — identified as 25-year-old Noah Green — rammed his car into the North barricade, killing Evans and injuring another Capitol officer.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was informed about the security threat from a reporter during her daily briefing — ultimately cutting the briefing short after learning about the attack.

Because Congress is in recess, many representatives were away from the building during the attack, yet they were no less rattled as the incident dredged up memories from Jan. 6.

“Shocking and horrifying to see the Capitol attacked again,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) on Twitter, while Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) wrote, “Please join me in doing something – ANYTHING – to help stop this madness.”

Shocking and horrifying to see the Capitol attacked again. These officers will be in my thoughts, my thanks to them and to all the men and women in uniform protecting the Capitol. https://t.co/NwmY4DTJDv — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 2, 2021

Praying for the @CapitolPolice officers who’ve been shot and our country. Please join me in doing something – ANYTHING – to help stop this madness. https://t.co/vrUvHGYDvx — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) April 2, 2021

