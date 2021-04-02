The Capitol Building was placed on lockdown Friday after a knife-wielding suspect rammed his car into the North barricade, killing one Capitol Police officer and injuring another.

During a press briefing following the attack, Acting chief of the United States Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman detailed the incident, confirming the deaths of both the suspect and one of the officers.

“At approximately 1:02 hours this afternoon, a suspect entered what we refer to as the North Barricade of the Capitol. The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the North Barricade barrier. At such time, the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand,” she said. “Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward U.S. Capitol police officers, at which time U.S. Capitol police officers fired upon the suspect. At this time, the suspect has been pronounced deceased.”

“Two U.S. Capitol police officers were transported to two different hospitals,” she continued. “It’s with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries.”

Pittman revealed that they are not able to release any information, including names and date of birth, as next of kin have not been updated.

The suspect was carrying a large knife, between the sizes of a kitchen knife and a machete, according to Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram.

“He is hearing something between a kitchen knife and machete,” Fox News’ Sandra Smith said of the update. “The suspect charged at officers and was shot.”

The suspect emerged from the car with a knife and was shot dead by Capitol Police, sources told MSNBC’s Peter Williams.

Capitol Police said the suspect rammed his car into two officers near a barricade on Constitution Avenue. The suspect and two officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, police said.

Fox News correspondent John Roberts said on air that there were reports of shots fired.

“Somebody was air lifted from that area. Another congressional aide had texted me to say that their understanding was, again this is unconfirmed but what we are hearing from sources on the ground, that the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police as they were trying to breach barricade off of Constitution Avenue,” he added.

“You can see there on the screen, suspect that drove into Capitol officers had a knife. So not just presenting a vehicle threat to officers but as well a threat using a weapon,” Roberts later reported while showing footage of injured individuals being carried away from the scene.

“What I’m told here is that the car came in and after the car, the blue Sedan rammed the Capitol police officers there, the suspect got out of a vehicle with a knife and that’s when he was shot by the Capitol police officers,” Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram reported, adding, “They do have National Guard troops there. There are small contingent of the National Guard troops around the Capitol.”

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich also shared video of police and law enforcement officers bringing stretchers to the scene:

Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

NBC News’ Tom Winter later reported that three law enforcement officials said “the suspect at the U.S. Capitol tried to ram a barrier and then exited their vehicle with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.”

BREAKING / NBC News: Three law enforcement officials say the suspect at the U.S. Capitol tried to ram a barrier and then exited their vehicle with a knife and was shot by Capitol police. Reported w/ @jonathan4ny and @PeteWilliamsNBC — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 2, 2021

Shortly after the attack, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman took to Twitter to share a message sent to Capitol staff, along with video updates.

“Capitol: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP,” read the message.

One video showed a helicopter landing on the east front of the Capitol, which Sherman noted he had never seen before:

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.

