‘Shocking and Horrifying’: Members of Congress React to Capitol Hill Lockdown

By Joe DePaoloApr 2nd, 2021, 2:35 pm

Congress is in recess, and many members were not at the Capitol on Friday afternoon — as a knife-wielding attacker who rammed his car into a barricade on the Hill was reportedly shot dead. But reactions to the incident are nonetheless flooding in senators and House members across the country.

“Shocking and horrifying to see the Capitol attacked again,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) on Twitter.

For many in both chambers of Congress, Friday’s events served as a tragic flashback to the attacks of Jan. 6.

“Please join me in doing something – ANYTHING – to help stop this madness,” wrote Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN).

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was more muted in his comments — offering prayers for the Capitol police.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sounded a similar note.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have yet to weigh in, as of this writing. But many in their respective caucuses — as well as McConnell’s and McCarthy’s — are speaking out:


