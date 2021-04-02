‘Shocking and Horrifying’: Members of Congress React to Capitol Hill Lockdown

Congress is in recess, and many members were not at the Capitol on Friday afternoon — as a knife-wielding attacker who rammed his car into a barricade on the Hill was reportedly shot dead. But reactions to the incident are nonetheless flooding in senators and House members across the country.

“Shocking and horrifying to see the Capitol attacked again,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) on Twitter.

Shocking and horrifying to see the Capitol attacked again. These officers will be in my thoughts, my thanks to them and to all the men and women in uniform protecting the Capitol. https://t.co/NwmY4DTJDv — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 2, 2021

For many in both chambers of Congress, Friday’s events served as a tragic flashback to the attacks of Jan. 6.

“Please join me in doing something – ANYTHING – to help stop this madness,” wrote Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN).

Praying for the @CapitolPolice officers who’ve been shot and our country. Please join me in doing something – ANYTHING – to help stop this madness. https://t.co/vrUvHGYDvx — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) April 2, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was more muted in his comments — offering prayers for the Capitol police.

Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 2, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sounded a similar note.

Please join me in prayer for the two Capitol Police officers and their families. They reacted quickly and bravely, as did all the other first responders at the scene. The whole country is pulling for them right now. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 2, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have yet to weigh in, as of this writing. But many in their respective caucuses — as well as McConnell’s and McCarthy’s — are speaking out:

There is an ongoing external threat at the U.S. Capitol. My prayers go to the two @CapitolPolice officers who have been injured. Violence against the heart of our democracy must end. https://t.co/CJIk5Yj9Bh — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) April 2, 2021

Once again we find ourselves praying for the safety of everyone at the U.S. Capitol. I am alarmed and appalled. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) April 2, 2021

I’m in Massachusetts and my staff is safe and accounted for in Washington. The U.S. @CapitolPolice put their lives on the line every day to defend our democracy against a rising tide of threats. I’m praying for those who were injured in this terrible assault. Stop the violence. https://t.co/CEiuhTt3fJ — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) April 2, 2021

The Capitol Police are on the frontlines of defending our democracy and democratic institutions. We are keeping them in our hearts today today as they continue to safeguard the bedrock of this nation. The violence must stop. https://t.co/bL65TsHRJe — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) April 2, 2021

Senior members of my Washington, DC- based team were notified by the media before they received alerts from ⁦@CapitolPolice⁩ This is a problem. And it needs to be resolved immediately. https://t.co/K2O6oN5bGe — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) April 2, 2021

The violence at the Capitol today against our brave @CapitolPolice is senseless and disgusting. Ann and I are praying for the injured officers and our thoughts are with their families and loved ones. https://t.co/cgozukbT8Y — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 2, 2021

This is terrible and unacceptable, violence is never the answer. I am so thankful for the Capitol Police for keeping the Capitol safe and hope these two brave policemen recover swiftly. We will be watching closely for updates as details come to light. https://t.co/FGCHruP576 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) April 2, 2021

We need more details, but this is clearly a tragedy. We pray for all involved and we thank the Capitol Police for their vigilance. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) April 2, 2021



——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]