Fox News Guest: Latest Capitol Attack ‘Straight Out of the ISIS Playbook’

Retired New York police detective Pat Brosnan told John Roberts and Sandra Smith, co-hosts of Fox’s America Reports, that Friday’s apparent attack on U.S. Capitol Police looked a lot like an ISIS attack.

“We have another officer murdered in cold blood by an animal with a machete,” Brosnan said in a phone interview. “What you have here is straight out of the ISIS playbook. Straight of the Inspire magazine. Smash a vehicle, exit with a knife or machete and stab as many folks as you can to inflict maximum casualties.”

“Potentially straight out of the playbook, but so far nothing to indicate any kind of nexus to terrorism, Pat, according to the Capitol Police who just briefed us,” Roberts said, before tossing to Smith.

“And that’s obviously an important distinction to make,” Smith said, as Brosnan also apparently said “correct” as Smith spoke.

One Capitol Police officer has died and another is injured after an individual rammed their car into a Capitol barricade, and charged at the officers with a knife. Police shot and killed the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green. Authorities say the suspect identified as a member of the Nation of Islam on his Facebook page.

As the co-hosts spoke with Brosnan, a graphic reading “Police: Attack Not Believed To Be Terror Related” ran at the bottom of the screen. Beyond that, the motive of the attack is not known.

