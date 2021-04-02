WATCH: Psaki Ends Briefing After Learning of Capitol Security Threat from Reporter

White House press secretary Jen Psaki ended her daily briefing with reporters on Friday after she learned of a security at the Capitol from a reporter’s question.

The reporter, who initially asked how the president received information about such threats, asked whether there was “any change in posture” to White House security.

“In response to the events right now?” Psaki asked. “I don’t have any updates, but we will venture to get one for you, should there be an impact.”

Psaki, jarred by the news, thanked reporters for attending in an effort to end the conference. Asked whether she would “come back out” if she obtained further information, Psaki replied, “Absolutely,” before putting a face mask on and leaving the room.

The press briefing took place at the White House, about two miles away from the Capitol complex. The complex went into lockdown Friday afternoon after a car rammed into a barricade outside the building. In the process, U.S. Capitol Police said, the male driver “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.” He exited the vehicle brandishing a knife, and was subsequently shot by officers.

The suspect and one of the officers died a short while later. The second officer was in medical care.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to leave the White House for Camp David at 12 p.m. on Friday, according to his public schedule. Congress is in recess, which means most members are presently in their home districts.

