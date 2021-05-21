comScore Biden Says DOJ Seizing Reporters’ Phone, Email Records Is ‘Simply Wrong’: I Will ‘Not Let That Happen’
video

Biden Says DOJ Seizing Reporters’ Phone, Email Records Is ‘Simply Wrong’: I Will ‘Not Let That Happen’

By Josh FeldmanMay 21st, 2021, 7:08 pm

President Joe Biden said on Friday he would “not let” the Department of Justice seize phone and email records from reporters.

This week news broke that the Trump DOJ obtained phone and email records of CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, two weeks after it came out that they also obtained the phone records of Washington Post reporters. The Obama DOJ was criticized several years ago for similarly obtaining journalists’ phone records.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Biden about it right after his Friday press conference, questioning whether he would prevent his DOJ from seizing reporters’ communications.

“Only yours,” Biden quipped.

He went on to say, “It’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong.”

“So you won’t let your Justice Department do that?” Collins asked.

“I will not let that happen,” the president responded.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: