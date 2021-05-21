Biden Says DOJ Seizing Reporters’ Phone, Email Records Is ‘Simply Wrong’: I Will ‘Not Let That Happen’

President Joe Biden said on Friday he would “not let” the Department of Justice seize phone and email records from reporters.

This week news broke that the Trump DOJ obtained phone and email records of CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, two weeks after it came out that they also obtained the phone records of Washington Post reporters. The Obama DOJ was criticized several years ago for similarly obtaining journalists’ phone records.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Biden about it right after his Friday press conference, questioning whether he would prevent his DOJ from seizing reporters’ communications.

“Only yours,” Biden quipped.

He went on to say, “It’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong.”

“So you won’t let your Justice Department do that?” Collins asked.

“I will not let that happen,” the president responded.

“It’s simply, simply wrong. I will not let that happen,” President Biden tells me about the Justice Department seizing the records of reporters. pic.twitter.com/bRL88NssMr — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 21, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]