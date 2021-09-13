Biden Slams GOP Governors Decrying New Vax Requirements: ‘Putting Their People at Risk, Putting Their Children at Risk’

President Joe Biden spoke at a rally for California Governor Gavin Newsom the night before election day on Monday.

Newsom is facing a recall election, and the leading candidate to replace him right now is Larry Elder. The most recent polls look more favorable for Newsom.

During his speech, Biden called Elder a “clone of Donald Trump” and said Californians can’t let him become governor.

One of the reasons he cited was the covid-19 pandemic, and the president brought up Republican governors in other states railing against the new requirements he announced last week.

Right now, there are certain Republican governors, like the governor of Mississippi, who are talking to me about being dictatorial about demanding that people get vaccinated or tested. People are doing everything they can tore block or undermine the life-saving mandates we proposed, putting their people at risk, putting their children at risk, putting their states at risk. And here’s the worst thing. For these Republican governors, it isn’t about public health, about the health of the people, it’s about politics.

Biden also called them hypocrites because of how schools all across the country require children to be vaccinated for a number of diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella, polio, etc.

“Now in the midst of this pandemic that has taken over 650,000 lives, I propose a mandate for covid-19 vaccines, and it’s an outrage. It’s an infringement on freedom. Look, folks. We don’t need politics in this battle against covid. We need science.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

