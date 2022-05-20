Biden’s Approval Rating Plummets to Lowest Point in Presidency, Dropping to 39 Percent in AP Poll

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing their latest poll giving the president only a 39 percent approval rating.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research poll represents a big dip for Biden. Only a year ago, a poll from the same groups had Biden standing at a 63 percent approval rating among respondents.

The approval ratings for Biden among Democrats remains high though, according to the new data, with 73 percent of Democrats approving of the president’s performance, a number that drops to 24 percent among Independents and just five percent for Republicans.

Just 21 percent of respondents expressed that the country is moving in the right direction, another low recorded by NORC. Approval among Democrats for the direction of the country was higher, but not by much. Only 33 percent of those who identify as being among the president’s political party say things are moving in the right direction in the country.

The downward trend is one that has been shown in numerous recent polls. Last month, NORC recorded 49 percent of Democrat respondents saying they felt the country is headed in the right direction, for instance.

Overall, 78 percent said the country is moving in the wrong direction in the latest poll, though it’s only a slight increase from 70 percent recorded the month before.

Republican approval is unsurprisingly much lower on the question. Only eight percent of respondents who identify as Republicans said the country is moving in the right direction, only a decrease from 10 percent the month before. Independents sit in between both major parties, with 21 percent agreeing the U.S. is moving in a positive direction.

The polling also showed increasing negativity about the economy, which has been plagued by record inflation and numerous supply chain issues. Even a majority of Democrats (65 percent) said they have a negative view of the state of the U.S. economy currently.

The latest AP-NORC poll was conducted between May 12 through May 16 among 1,172 adults with funding from the AP and NORC. Respondents were chosen using an NORC “probability-based panel” meant to represent the U.S. population. Interviews were conducted face-to-face, by phone, and through mail, according to the poll. The margin of error for the results is plus or minus 4 percent.

