NEW POLL: Biden Approval at a Dismal 33 Percent, 26 Percent Among Hispanics

President Joe Biden’s polling numbers continues to slide, as a new survey from Quinnipiac University shows him with just a 33 percent approval rating. And that number could go down —as 74 percent of respondents in the survey predicted that the worst of the Ukraine and Russia military conflict is yet to come.

Biden has struggled in public polls since he got into office, but a military conflict, as well as inflation and supply chain issues, have taken hits to his overall approval rating recently. The latest numbers from Quinnipiac match the poor approval numbers Biden got in a similar poll in January from the same source.

As is typically usual in polling regarding Biden, his results drastically change when broken down by political party. Among Democrats, according to these latest findings, he holds a 76 percent approval rating. That number crumbles when the results move into self-identified Independents and Republicans. Among Independents, only 26 percent give approval while Republican approval is almost non-existent at 3 percent.

Among Hispanic voters, Biden holds only a 26 percent approval rating, with over 50 percent disapproving of his job performance. Also of note in the poll is that Biden is dramatically losing favor among younger voters. With voters aged 65 and over, he holds a 48 percent job approval rating, but that number falls to just 21 percent among 21-34 year-olds. In the age brackets of 35-49 and 50-64, his approval rating stands below 40 percent.

Quinnipiac University’s poll also found that many fear for the future, especially when it comes to Ukraine and Russia. The latter invaded the former in late February and the two have since been locked in an international conflict that has left many Ukrainian citizens dead. Most respondents in the poll hold a low view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the future of his war.

Over 70 percent of the 1400-plus respondents believe the worst of the war is yet to come, while 68 percent expressed that the U.S. has a responsibility to do more to stop the conflict. Biden recently announced $800 million in support for Ukraine, and Russia has faced numerous sanctions as it commits to its course.

Putin is actually one of the few topics Republicans, Independents, and Democrats agree on, according to the Quinnipiac poll. Asked if the Russian leader is a “war criminal,” 81 percent of Republicans said yes, 91 percent of Democrats agreed, and 79 percent of Independents jumped onboard.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com