‘F*ck!’ Biden Reportedly Cursed Himself Out on Air Force One After Staircase Slip

An excerpt of Peril claims that President Joe Biden was upset with himself earlier this year when he stumbled as he tried to climb a staircase to board Air Force One.

It was back in March when Biden was filmed slipping several times on a plane staircase as he was about to fly to Atlanta, GA. The president recovered and saluted military officials once he reached the top of the stairs, but the incident prompted a flurry of speculation about his health at the time among his supporters and critics. The White House brushed off the commotion, however, saying it was windy that day around Joint Base Andrews.

Brietbart’s Charlie Spiering flagged a portion of Peril that suggests Biden was quite annoyed by the snafu. While the new book from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa primarily gravitates around the explosive end of Donald Trump’s presidency, it apparently contains an anecdote of Biden swearing at himself, possibly predicting how the slip would be received by Republicans.

Republicans ridiculed Biden and savored the video footage, particularly since Biden’s campaign had mocked Trump’s at times halting gait during the 2020 race. The White House assured reporters Biden was “100 percent fine.” Biden, however, was frustrated. He laster told others that once he got up the steps and ducked inside the cabin, he muttered to himself. “F*ck,” Biden whispered. “F*ck!” He was loud enough for others to hear him.

