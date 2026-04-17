Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was pressed on Friday during a House hearing over whether his praise of President Donald Trump that day meant he thought Trump is “more sane” than his uncle, late President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy appeared for a second House hearing this week on Friday, where he clashed with Democrats. Rep. John Mannion (D-NY) questioned Kennedy about a statement he made earlier during the hearing where he called Trump the “most sane president.”

Kennedy praised Trump as a “dealmaker” and “bargainer” who is looking out for Iranian citizens, and Mannion followed up by asking if Kennedy felt Trump was “more sane” than his uncle.

“More sane than your uncle?” the lawmaker asked.

“He’s very, very sane,” Kennedy said, adding that Trump is definitely more sane than former President Joe Biden, whom he called “Uncle Joe Biden.”

Mannion noted that in his neighborhood of Irish Catholics, two pictures hung on every wall, and one was John F. Kennedy.

“There were two pictures that hung in the homes of Irish Catholics in my neighborhood. Separate pictures,” he said. “One of your uncle, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and the other of the baby Jesus, the light of the world.”

Check out the exchange below:

JOHN MANNION: Earlier in this hearing, Representative [Mark] Takano had referenced Truth Social posts from the president and I believe I heard your response to be that he was the most sane president. Do you care to comment any further? ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: If you look at that Truth Social post, I was pointing out the last line of it. It says, “God bless the Iranian people.” So it was clear that he was sending a nuanced message. He was sending the message of brute force and violence to the mullahs to incentivize them to change, but also sending a message of love and compassion to the Iranian peoples. So you can look at it and say, oh, it’s insane that he’d make this kind of threat. But he’s a dealmaker. He’s a bargainer. MANNION: Thank you, Mr. Secretary, I appreciate that. More sane than your uncle? KENNEDY: He’s very, very sane. MANNION: So I grew up in a place called Tipperary Hill. KENNEDY: I’d say he’s more sane than Uncle Joe, Uncle Joe Biden. MANNION: And your uncle, your father were heroes to the Irish Catholic community. Your uncle, a Purple Heart recipient, a World War II veteran and Naval commander, a hero, a member of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, and a president whose term ended in assassination and is widely regarded as someone who navigated our country through possibly the most challenging time of the Cuban missile crisis. There were two pictures that hung in the homes of Irish Catholics in my neighborhood. Separate pictures. One of your uncle, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and the other of the baby Jesus, the light of the world.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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