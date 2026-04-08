MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Complains ‘Trump Ally’ at Baltimore Sun Is Investigating Rising Democratic Star’s Military Record

MS NOW anchor Jen Psaki complained about a “Trump ally” overseeing The Baltimore Sun’s investigation into Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) military record — while Moore was a guest on her program on Tuesday night.

Psaki mentioned a recent Semafor report that said the paper had “brought on a team of investigators from sister television station Sinclair to comb through” Moore’s records.

“That’s not a bad thing, obviously, journalism is important, and certainly public figures should be scrutinized,” Psaki said.

But she then noted Sinclair Executive Chairman Dave Smith was closely linked to President Donald Trump and appeared to be playing a key role in the “remarkably close scrutiny” of the Democratic governor. That didn’t sit right with Psaki.

“Now, I have been I have dealt with a lot of investigative reporters in my time. I have never heard of anything like that before,” she said. Joe Biden’s former press secretary then asked Moore to “explain for our viewers what is happening here.”

Moore took the next minute and a half to vent about it.

“Well, it’s actually a very sad day because The Baltimore Sun used to be our paper of record. It’s now become the paper of the right wing,” Moore said.

He continued, saying the paper’s readership has declined because “you’ve had a MAGA billionaire who is now currying favor for the president of the United States and utilizing what used to be a prized paper for our region, and now turning it into something that is not much more than right-wing drivel.”

Moore added he is “deeply proud” of his military service and that “no one” in the Army questions his record or integrity. He said Smith’s involvement only goes to show how a “right-wing billionaire” can “manipulate local media” — something he told viewers should be taken as a “warning shot” to the rest of America.

The governor’s military record has been questioned by more than The Baltimore Sun, though. The New York Times reported in 2024 that Moore falsely claimed he had received two military decorations years before he actually received them. Moore then dodged questions about it when he was grilled by Fox News host Will Cain last year.

Semafor’s report added that The Sun is “digging into whether Moore had exaggerated his military record, as well as his high school and collegiate basketball tenure.” The paper’s investigative team, by February, had “grown frustrated” with Moore’s reluctance to answer questions on the topic, the report added.

The probe comes as Moore is seeking reelection and has been viewed as a potential 2028 Democratic nominee for president.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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