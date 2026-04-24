Trump Has Worst Economic Approval Rating Ever at This Point in Presidency

CNN’s Harry Enten discussed President Donald Trump’s dismal economic approval rating and how it compares to his predecessors during a gloomy Friday morning segment.

“President Trump likes to say he has created an historic economy. Well, he is making history on the economy,” mused anchor John Berman to kick off the conversation before asking Enten, “Is it the kind of history he’ll like, Harold?”

“No, I don’t believe so, Johnny B. The president is making history on the economy, at least how Americans feel about it, in the completely wrong way. What are we talking about here? Well, let’s take a look at Trump’s net approval rating on the economy. Look at where he is today, way, way down there! Minus 32 points in the net approval rating. At the beginning of term two, remember Trump got a term two because voters trusted him more on the economy than Kamala Harris. He was at plus six. That’s a nearly 40-point drop in a little bit more than a year’s time,” replied Enten. “And look at where he was at term one at this point. He was at plus two points. Remember, the economy was a strength for him in term one, at this point. It was a strength for him throughout his entire term one. But in term number two, it has become absolutely an anchor that is dragging him down to a historic degree.”

“Where does this rank in history of presidents at this time in their administration?” followed up Berman.

“Yeah, okay. So you see him right here, Donald Trump at the lowest point in terms of his net approval rating on the economy. But you know, Johnny B, I’m a student of history, I like reading those history books, I like going through the spreadsheets, and just take a look here. He’s not just the lowest at this point at any point in either of his presidencies, but he is at the lowest, He has the worst net approval rating at this point in any term for any president!” answered Enten. “Look at this, he’s at minus 32 points now. Joe Biden, of course, Donald Trump loved to rip Joe Biden on the economy. Joe Biden though was at minus 25 points, seven points better. How about George W. Bush? Minus 25 points. Again, seven points better than Donald Trump. And of course, Donald Trump loves to rip on James Earl Carter. But James Earl Carter, Jimmy Carter was at minus 22 points, 10 points better than Trump is right now. So again, Donald Trump making the type of history that no president likes to make.”

Watch above via CNN.

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